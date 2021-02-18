Kendra Scott and Deep Eddy Vodka Among Austin Businesses Providing Free Meals During Winter Storm

As the people of Austin, Texas, contend with power outages and boil water advisories amid an ongoing winter storm, several local businesses are opening their wallets to make sure their neighbors have access to warm meals.

As of Wednesday afternoon, KVUE reports that Deep Eddy Vodka and Kendra Scott had collectively donated more than $30,000 to Austin-based restaurants in order to provide free meals to the community.

The partnerships began with Southside Flying Pizza, China Harbor, Veracruz All Natural, and more, and have since expanded to include additional area eateries. Inspired by the generosity of Deep Eddy Vodka and Kendra Scott, other local businesses have also begun purchasing meals for Austinites in need.

"As a Texas founded, Austin-based brand, Kendra Scott is committed to supporting our local communities during this time of uncertainty. We are proud to work together with these local Austin businesses to safely get food out to our communities, hospitals, and frontline workers who have been working around the clock to keep our Austin families and neighbors safe," Tom Nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott, said in a news release. "Kendra founded this company on the belief that we all have the power to leave this world better than we found it—and we can accomplish even more when we do it together."

Buda-based Deep Eddy Vodka has been coordinating and sharing updates via Instagram. Check their stories throughout the coming days for updates on where and when Austin residents can get free food.

Donations can also be made to Good Work Austin Community Kitchen to help direct meals from local restaurants.