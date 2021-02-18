How to Help Texans Through These Winter Storms

Snow has blanketed much of the South, leaving many of our Texas neighbors without power, heat, water and other essentials.

The historic, colossal winter storm that has blanketed much of the South in snow this week has created dangerous situations across the state of Texas. Our neighbors in the Lonestar state truly need our help as many communities are without power and water, with temperatures that will remain below freezing for days to come. Below are just some of the organizations that are already on the ground and able to help.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross has established warming centers across the state with cots and blankets. They also continue to answer disaster calls at 1-800-Red-Cross.

Donate here.

Austin Mutual Aid

In Austin, Austin Mutual Aid is helping in a variety of ways and you can too. They are taking monetary donations for hotel rooms for those who are without a warm place to go via Venmo and if you are in the area and can drop off supplies, they are seeking water, sleeping bags, tents, and hand warmers. Find more info here.

Austin Urban League

In response to the crisis this winter storm has presented, Austin Urban League has launched a new fundraising effort, #LoveThyNeighborTX, to raise funds for shelter, food, water, and clothing for those in need.

Donate here.

Austin Pets Alive

Austin Pets Alive is dedicated to helping animals year round and now they need our help. A pipe burst in their facility causing flood damage. Let us wrap our paws around them in this dire time to ensure they can help animals for years to come.

Donate here

Mercy Chefs

Mercy Chefs are deploying to Dallas today to do what they do best, help in a crisis by serving hot meals "to feed body and soul." They plan to arrive in Dallas Thursday to be able to serve their first meal on Friday.

More information on how to help or how to donate can be found here.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army in Texas has also created warming stations and are providing shelter, food, and other essentials for those in need. Donate to their efforts here.

Tankproof

Tankproof is normally a nonprofit focused on teaching underserved youth to swim in Louisiana, Texas, and California. But they have also stepped up to help the communities they serve in whatever way the need arises. And that is precisely what they are doing now in Austin, Texas. They have stated in the Instagram post below as well as on their website, "On Saturday, February 20th, we'll be in East Austin preparing and serving meals to all community residents in-need. Until further notice, all donations made to Tankproof will go towards Winter Storm Uri relief efforts as we endeavor to address food security in Austin, TX.

Donate here.

World Central Kitchen

The WCK team is on the ground and already serving those in need in the Houston area, including a delivery of 250 meals yesterday to a senior community.

Donate to their efforts here.