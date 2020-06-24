Texas Roadhouse Shared the Recipe for Its Famous Hurricane Margarita

Call your cousins, neighbors, and grandkids. This year's July 4th party is one they won't want to miss. From red, white, and blue desserts to grilled summertime staples, there's something for everyone in our round up of all-American eats. Whether you’re entertaining a few close friends or throwing your street's biggest block party, there's nothing more fun than cookout classics and freedom-themed food on Independence Day. Start your summer shindig off right with colorful cocktails and seasonal snacks. Our 4th of July Punch and Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad are sure to hold guests over while the grill gets going. Guests can pile on a plate full of Sloppy Joe Carolina-Style Burgers, Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs, Baked Beans, and Macaroni Pie for dinner, but it may be impossible to keep them away from the dessert table pre-fireworks. Can you blame them? One look at our Star Spangled Blackberry Pie, Berry Cobbler, Flag Cake, or Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars and sparks will fly. No matter what combination of 4th of July party recipes you pick, tasty, old-fashioned summer fun is a guarentee. Grab those red, white, and blue streamers, fire up the grill, and make sure you're fully stocked on berries. It's time to throw a star-spangled party.

