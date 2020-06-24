Texas Roadhouse Shared the Recipe for Its Famous Hurricane Margarita
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, y’all!
While Texas Roadhouse’s signature cinnamon butter rolls, juicy steaks, and peanut-covered floors aren’t exactly easy to replicate at home, the chain’s gigantic cocktails sure are.
While Americans continue to hunker down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Texas Roadhouse has gifted us with the ability to recreate one half of the experience at home: the drinks.
The restaurant recently launched a portion of its website called Texas Roadhouse In The House, where you can find a wide variety of fun things like Zoom backgrounds, a line dance tutorial, and the recipes for five of its signature drinks… the iconic Hurricane Margarita included.
Texas Roadhouse’s Hurricane Margarita combines two classic cocktails (the margarita and the hurricane) into a mouthwatering mix of rum, tequila, orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine.
You can find the recipe here and down below.
Ingredients:
1 oz tequila of choice
1 oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
1 oz orange juice
1 oz pineapple juice
3 oz grenadine
3 oz favorite margarita mix
Orange slice
Cherry
Preparation:
First, rim your desired glass with ingredient of your choice (salt, sugar, chili salt, etc.) then fill with ice. Next, pour all ingredients into a shaker. Shake or stir and pour over ice. Finally, garnish with an orange slice and a cherry.
Enjoy!