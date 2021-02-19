A List of Texas Breweries Giving Away Clean, Filtered Water

Local breweries are stepping up in the midst of a growing water crisis in the Lone Star state.

With more than 700 water supply systems impacted by a week of freezing temperatures, CNN reports that about 13 million Texans (nearly half the state's population) were under a boil-water advisory Friday morning.

And with millions of gallons lost to burst pipes throughout the state and grocery store shelves wiped clean of bottled water, many residents don't have access to potable water at all.

Fortunately, Texas' breweries are in a unique position to help. Filtered water is critical to the process of brewing beer, which means that most breweries have gallons of drinkable water on hand. And while water-pressure issues make it difficult to filter additional water, many are happy to share what they already have with their neighbors in need.

Equal Parts Brewing in Houston is one of numerous Texas breweries sharing the precious resource free of charge. All you need is a container to put it in.

"Especially now when there's a boil water notice across the city, it's important for us to share that," Equal Parts co-owner Matt Peterson told the Houston Chronicle.

Scroll down for an evolving list of Texas breweries that are currently giving out clean water. Check their social media accounts for more information regarding availability and timing.

Houston

Equal Parts Brewing, Houston

8th Wonder Brewery, Houston

SpindleTap Brewery, Houston

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, Houston

Bakfish Brewing, Pearland

Texas Leaguer Brewing Company, Missouri City

Dallas/Fort Worth

Cowtown Brewing Company, Fort Worth

Panther Island Brewing, Fort Worth

HopFusion Ale Works, Fort Worth

903 Brewers, Sherman

Bitter Sisters Brewery, Addison

Austin

Meanwhille Beer, Austin

Hopsquad Brewing, Austin

Hi Sign Brewing, Austin

San Antonio

Alamo Beer Company, San Antonio

Roadmap Brewing, San Antonio

Weathered Souls Brewing Co., San Antonio

Freetail Brewing Co., San Antonio

Waco

Brotherwell Brewing, Waco

Southern Roots Brewing Company, Waco

Corpus Christi

Nueces Brewing Co., Corpus Christi

Click here for a list of organizations providing much-needed aid in Texas.