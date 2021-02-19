A List of Texas Breweries Giving Away Clean, Filtered Water
Local breweries are stepping up in the midst of a growing water crisis in the Lone Star state.
With more than 700 water supply systems impacted by a week of freezing temperatures, CNN reports that about 13 million Texans (nearly half the state's population) were under a boil-water advisory Friday morning.
And with millions of gallons lost to burst pipes throughout the state and grocery store shelves wiped clean of bottled water, many residents don't have access to potable water at all.
Fortunately, Texas' breweries are in a unique position to help. Filtered water is critical to the process of brewing beer, which means that most breweries have gallons of drinkable water on hand. And while water-pressure issues make it difficult to filter additional water, many are happy to share what they already have with their neighbors in need.
Equal Parts Brewing in Houston is one of numerous Texas breweries sharing the precious resource free of charge. All you need is a container to put it in.
"Especially now when there's a boil water notice across the city, it's important for us to share that," Equal Parts co-owner Matt Peterson told the Houston Chronicle.
Scroll down for an evolving list of Texas breweries that are currently giving out clean water. Check their social media accounts for more information regarding availability and timing.
Houston
Equal Parts Brewing, Houston
8th Wonder Brewery, Houston
SpindleTap Brewery, Houston
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, Houston
Bakfish Brewing, Pearland
Texas Leaguer Brewing Company, Missouri City
Dallas/Fort Worth
Cowtown Brewing Company, Fort Worth
Panther Island Brewing, Fort Worth
HopFusion Ale Works, Fort Worth
903 Brewers, Sherman
Denton County Brewing Co., Denton
Bitter Sisters Brewery, Addison
Austin
Meanwhille Beer, Austin
St. Elmo Brewing, Austin
Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches, Austin
Adelbert's Brewery, Austin
Hopsquad Brewing, Austin
Hi Sign Brewing, Austin
San Antonio
Alamo Beer Company, San Antonio
Roadmap Brewing, San Antonio
Weathered Souls Brewing Co., San Antonio
Freetail Brewing Co., San Antonio
Waco
Brotherwell Brewing, Waco
Corpus Christi
Nueces Brewing Co., Corpus Christi
Click here for a list of organizations providing much-needed aid in Texas.
Stay safe out there y'all!