Terry Bradshaw Reveals He Beat 2 Forms Of Cancer Within The Past Year

Legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw opened up about his recent health troubles while co-hosting Fox NFL Sunday yesterday.

"Last week on this show, I ran out of breath and Howie [Long] helped me up and a lot of people are asking what's wrong with me," the 74 year old revealed. "I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life."

Bradshaw was diagnosed with cancer twice within the past year.

"In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center ... surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder cancer-free," Bradshaw explained. "Alright, that's the good news. Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck, I get an MRI, now we find a tumor in my left neck and it's a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer."

The Hall of Famer explained he had surgery to remove the cancerous tumor at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

"Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self," Bradshaw continued. "I'm cancer-free, I'm feeling great and over time, I'm going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and your concern."

Bradshaw was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1948. The Louisiana Tech grad went on to help the Pittsburgh Steelers win four Super Bowls in a six year period during the 1970s.

Co-host Michael Strahan reacted to the announcement with some heartfelt words for his longtime colleague.

"You know we love you and you hold this show together and regardless of all of that, we're just so happy that you're here and we're happy that you're cancer-free," Strahan said. "I think you're going to give a lot of hope to a lot of people out there who are going through something very similar."

We hope you're feeling back to 100% soon, Terry!