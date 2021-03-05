Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry Surprises Nashville Firefighter Who Lost Home With $15,000 Check

"I just wanted to be able to help someone in need and someone who has been helping everyone else throughout this pandemic."

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was scrolling through Twitter when a story about a Nashville first responder stopped him in his tracks.

In late January, the new home of firefighter Jeremy Taylor—a Titans season ticket holder and father to four children—was destroyed by a large fire. Fortunately, nobody was home at the time, but the family lost all their possessions in the blaze.

"I saw the tweet and I was just touched by it, losing a home is such a tragic occurrence," Henry told Titans Online. "Not only did I see the tweet, but I saw that he was a Titans fan and also a first responder. Nashville has been through so much as a community—the tornado, the pandemic going on, and then the Christmas bombing. I just wanted to be able to help someone in need and someone who has been helping everyone else throughout this pandemic."

Image zoom Credit: Tennessee Titans

So, Henry took a screenshot of the tweet and asked a member of the Titans organization how he could help.

When Taylor got to work at his fire station last Wednesday, he was surprised with a video message from Henry along with a $15,000 donation—$10,000 from the NFL star's Two All Foundation, along with a $5,000 contribution from Campbell's Chunky Soup.

Titans cheerleaders were on hand for the check presentation which also included a signed No.22 jersey.

"I am blessed, very blessed," Taylor told Titans Online. "(This) has definitely been a blessing to my family. I am very overwhelmed. I don't know what to say."