An Eighth-Grade Baseball Catcher Has One Arm and All The Heart
Talk about throwing-out the odds.
When Luke Terry was just 19 months old, his arm was amputated. His doctors said it was necessary to save his life after the toddler contracted a deadly E. coli infection. He nearly died on the operating table. The amputation saved his life, but also dramatically changed it—not that you could tell when watching the now 14-year old on the baseball diamond.
Terry is now an eighth grader in Cornersville, Tennessee and plays for the Cornersville Middle School Bulldogs. When he makes his way to the diamond, everyone in the field steps back, because Terry is a powerhouse hitter. According to The Tennessean, he is one of the top three players on the team and hits third in the batting order. Terry really shines as a catcher, though. Having just the one arm means he can't grab the ball out of his catcher's mitt and simply throw it back to the pitcher. Instead, he drops his glove, tosses the ball in the air, catches it with his hand and then throws it towards the pitcher's mound or to throw a runner out at base.
You might also be interested in:
It's clear that Terry doesn't let his arm slow him down at all. Like many kids his age, he hunts with a crossbow and helps out on his family's farm. That gumption and drive has earned him some serious fans, including his baseball coach.
"He has a work ethic that is unbelievable," Cornersville Middle baseball coach Mike Tatum told The Tennessean. "A lot of us coaches get to complaining about something we can't do. Then if you look at him, we should be ashamed of ourselves sometimes." His moves on the field have even impressed high school baseball coaches, like the Eaglesville coach who tweeted, "Big shout out to Cornersville's middle school catcher. With the use of one arm, this guy is getting it done. What a stud." We couldn't have said it better ourselves.