WATCH: Disney Springs Hotels Celebrate Teacher Appreciation with Amazing Discounts for Educators
The offers run through September 3rd, 2019.
It's true, Disney World loves kids of all ages. And the Orlando oasis certainly loves teachers, too.
This year, they're showing their gratitude for all that teachers do in a major way: Teachers will receive discounted room rates at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels as part of their teacher appreciation specials through September 3rd, 2019. The deals kicked off last week and are valid for stays at Lake Buena Vista Resort & Spa, Best Western, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn, and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista.
The rates run from $75 per night at Wyndham Garden and from $129 per night at DoubleTree Suites. Teachers and school support staff with proof of employment (to be presented at check-in) are eligible for these offers. In addition to hotel discounts, teachers can enjoy more perks like the Extra Magic Hours benefit and 60-day Fastpass+ service. Learn the full details of the teacher appreciation deals here.
More Disney fun than ever + a gesture of thanks to classroom heroes? We're sending our props to The Most Magical Place on Earth, and we're sending this article to all of our teacher pals pronto.