Target Introduces New Appointment Feature for Avoiding Lines This Holiday Season

The retailer is doing what it can to help keep shoppers safe.

With a radically different holiday season looming amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Target is rolling out new, high-tech features to help keep Christmas shoppers safe.

To minimize potential contact between customers, the big box store has debuted a booking process that includes a digital reservation system and a feature that tells shoppers if there’s a line outside their local store. Target team members have also been equipped with 1,000 more handheld devices at stores across the country for easy checkout from anywhere inside the store.

Target, which rolled out dozens of pandemic-related safety measures since in March, has also added enhancements to its contactless same-day pickup and delivery services.

“As we’ve navigated the pandemic, that focus has evolved to ensure we’re also creating the safest place for our guests to shop,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a press release. “As we approach the holidays, guests can feel confident in choosing Target—a safe experience, incredible value and a differentiated assortment that will help them celebrate the joy of the season.”

Starting now, shoppers can visit Target.com/line to see if there is a line outside their local store and reserve a spot in the queue. Shoppers can also make a reservation for a time of their choosing and will receive a notification when it’s their turn to shop.