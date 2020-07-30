Target Holiday Shopping Deals Will Start in October

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company is also making 20,000 more products available for pickup and delivery.

This year, holiday shopping is going to look very different in light of the coronavirus crisis. While Target has implemented safety precautions in their stores since March, they've now shared some updates on what customers can expect for the holiday season—namely, their holiday deals kicking off in October both in-store and online, the closure of their stores on Thanksgiving Day, and making 20,000 more products—including groceries—available via same-day pickup and delivery services.

“The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell in a company press release. “This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can.”

The move to launch holiday deals in October comes in an effort to limit crowds by giving people ample time to complete their holiday shopping. These lowest prices of the year will be offered for both items in stores and also online, giving people the option to stay home in light of the pandemic.

In the same statement, Target also announced all of their stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Thanks to the extended holiday shopping season from October onward, you won't have to worry about missing out on epic deals, so enjoy that extra helping of pumpkin pie and relax on your favorite sliver of couch real estate.

Lastly, Target announced the expansion of its online ordering by the tune of some 20,000 additional products for customers to order for same-day pickup or delivery. "More and more guests are turning to our convenient, contactless same-day services like Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-day Delivery with Shipt, which grew 278% in the first quarter," the news bulletin reads. "This holiday season, we’re doubling down, making 20,000 more gifts, essentials and everything in between available via our popular same-day services."

We sure miss aimlessly wandering Target aisles searching for the perfect presents for our loved ones, but we're definitely glad these convenient and safe options are available.

