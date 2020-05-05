Yes, even if you won't be leaving your house.

Why You Should Still Take Vacation Days

The novelty is beginning to wear off for the millions of Americans in their second month of working from home.

So, now that you’ve acclimated to the intricacies of remote life, and begun to view pants as optional, we’re here to remind you that you deserve a break. A full-time job is hard enough under normal circumstances, let alone in the midst of a pandemic.

Experts agree: if you have the ability to request a long weekend, take one. Who cares if you won’t be leaving your house!

It’s more important than ever that we look after ourselves, so be extra-clear about your needs with your coworkers and bosses.

As Brenda Abdilla, a career and leadership coach explained to Money, if you need to take a mental health day so you can focus better at work or spend a day homeschooling your children, say so.

“Be unapologetic,” she said. “You’ve been producing at the same rate this entire time so it’s totally appropriate to ask for a day off.”

Sure, an extra day on the couch or reading in your backyard won’t compare to that family vacation that’s been put on hold, but it can still help relieve stress and make you feel refreshed. Don’t discount the restorative value of a mental health day.

“You don’t need to spin the situation into a positive one because it’s not,” noted Abdilla. “But the act of slowing down and letting go of that frenetic energy is really pleasurable.”