Why You Should Always Take a Photo of Your Stove Before You Go on Vacation
Vacations are meant to be relaxing, but sometimes it doesn't work out that way. For many people, the moment that their minds are finally clear of the day-to-day distractions of work and school and family, their silly brains try to fill the void by worrying that they didn't do something important, such as turn off the stove or another home appliance, before heading out on vacation.
According to Lifehacker, there's an easy fix to resolve the question of whether or not you left the oven on—as you make your way out of the house, step into the kitchen, and snap a photo of your oven on your phone. That way, whenever your brain decides to interrupt your afternoon nap with a panicked thought about the state of your burners, you can put your mind at ease by flipping to the photo of your stove. A photo that confirms all the burners and the oven were left in the off position, can hopefully allow you to go back to your rest and relaxation.
This little trick isn't just for ovens, either. In fact, photo proof can also work for other items in the house that could cause your brain to wander into worry-mode. Snap a photo of your air conditioner, your fireplace, the lock to your back door, the garage, the upstairs windows, or anything that might cause you to wake up in a panic in the middle of the night. Once you have photographic proof that you left everything in its proper place, hopefully you can go back to enjoying your vacation.