Exclusive: Beloved North Carolina Brewery Giving Away a Custom Airstream

Go anywhere, anytime and do it in style thanks to Charlotte’s Sycamore Brewing.

How would you like to travel the great outdoors in a one-of-a-kind, 16-foot, Airstream camper with a fully stocked beer fridge?

Family-owned Charlotte brewery Sycamore Brewing is celebrating its cult-favorite Mountain Candy IPA by giving one lucky fan the incredible opportunity to do all that and more. The winner of their latest giveaway contest can go wherever, whenever, in their very own branded Airstream trailer, which comes complete with a hammock, surfboard, string lights, and party games.

Mountain Candy Airstream Image zoom Credit: Sycamore Brewing

From March 27 through September, participants over the age of 21 are invited to submit a short video (fewer than 30 seconds) of themselves, featuring any Sycamore Brewing beer on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube, using the hashtag #CandyCamperContest.

"The giveaway instructions are simple—get wacky, get weird! You're the star of the show, but a Sycamore beer can must make an appearance in your video," explains Sycamore Brewing co-owner Sarah Taylor Brigham. "We encourage all of our contestants to step out of their comfort zone to produce creative and engaging video content for the chance to win a customized Mountain Candy Airstream camper for a lifetime of adventure."

Sycamore Brewing will select and announce the winner at a drive-in viewing event on October 16, at its new taproom in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the meantime, the Sycamore team will be touring the Mountain Candy camper around the southeastern United States from May through October 2021 before handing over the keys to its new owner.

Visit CandyCamperContest.com for more information, and to see if the Mountain Candy camper is coming to a city near you.