New Sweethearts Candies with Messages Inspired by Classic and Modern Love Songs Have Arrived

February has almost sprung up on us, and our must-haves for the month are not winter parkas nor warm blankets, wine nor whiskey, but rather the seasonal delights we look forward to all year long: Spangler Candy Company's Sweethearts Candies. The Sweethearts Candies brand, which dates back to 1902, decided to mix things up this year by releasing new heart candies featuring 21 sayings inspired by popular love song lyrics from the last seven decades, per a company press release. (Fear not, the regular rotation of quotes like "Be Mine," "Hug Me," and "Cutie Pie" will still be in the mix.)

"There have been hundreds of sayings featured on Sweethearts Candies over the years, but after a year unlike any other, we knew we wanted to add a high note to the season," said Diana Eschhofen, Spangler Candy's Director, Corporate Communications in the same media statement. "Opening or exchanging a box of Sweethearts uniquely encourages connection in a way that sparks feelings of cheer, happiness and nostalgia. With this in mind, we came up with the idea to create sayings inspired by our favorite heart-themed songs over the decades, because what better way to bring a smile to someone's face than being reminded of a melody." Further commenting on the announcement, Eschhofen added, "it's been a beloved tradition in Sweethearts Candies history to bring new and exciting sayings to consumers each year. As the new owner of this classic brand, we're committed — and excited — to continue this moving forward," said Eschhofen.

Just a few of the sayings include "Lean On Me," "Still the 1," Summer Lovin," "Sugar Sugar," "My Girl," "Crazy In Luv," and "At Last." We're looking forward to setting up our bowl o' credenza candies and seeing them all come February. Who's ready for Valentine's Day?

Sweethearts Candies are available for purchase at major grocery and drug stores nationwide in single boxes or in five-count packs, and will consist of the original Sweethearts Candies flavors of Wintergreen, Orange, Lemon, Blue Raspberry, Banana, Grape, and Cherry.