Sweet Magnolias Hopes to Start Filming Season Two in Covington, Georgia, in Early 2021

Sweet Magnolias: It's the show of the summer. And in case you are yet to hear us shouting 'til the cows come home, the hit Netflix show was recently renewed for a second season. For now, you can find us hitting rewind on all ten episodes and then streaming these shows like Sweet Magnolias to keep us entertained until the next season airs.

Last week, we got some updates about filming, and we're pleased to hear the show plans to return to Covington, Georgia—which served as the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity— in early 2021. Per The Covington News, executive producer Daniel Paulson has shared that the tentative timetable for production will commence with filming preparations in January and principal photography in late February. Given the evolving state of the pandemic, Paulson notes that coronavirus "[is] going to dictate what we’re doing and when we’re doing it," and stated earlier in the interview that safety is his number one priority.

“We’ll take it one step at a time,” Paulson told The Covington News. “Obviously, there will be changes. We’re not going to be able to go as fast as we did because there are a lot of safety precautions.” Masks and other on-set health precautions will also be in effect for the safety of the crew and actors throughout filming. As Sheryl J. Anderson, the show's creator and executive producer put it in an interview with Glamour.com, "I don't know how to do this show without kissing, so we want to make sure everybody is safe and feels comfortable returning to the passion of Serenity.”

In addition to Covington, parts of the first season of the series were filmed in the Georgia towns of McDonough and Decatur. Indeed, Paulson and the crew are thrilled they settled on this Atlanta suburb and other nearby Georgia locales for the making of the show.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Paulson told the news outlet of the decision to shoot the show in Covington. “The people are great. They’re really receptive to the production, and that’s important to us.