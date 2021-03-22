It’s Happening! JoAnna Garcia Swisher Is Back in Georgia To Film Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias

Get ready to break out those margarita glasses and pour it out with the ladies of Serenity!

Finally, after months of rampant speculation, Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia Swisher revealed on Instagram Sunday that filming on the second season of the Netflix hit is just around the corner. In fact, it has likely already begun!

"First day of #spring and off to Atlanta. Season 2 of @sweetmagnoliasnetflix is about to start and we are all so excited," Swisher wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a "Midnight Train to Georgia" shirt and holding up two fingers.

"PS I have no spoilers...but even if I did I promise it will be worth the wait," she added.

The feel-good series centers on three best friends, Maddie (Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they navigate life, love, and business in the charming—albeit fictional—small town of Serenity, South Carolina.

The first season of Sweet Magnolias was primarily shot in the real-world town of Covington, Georgia, located less than an hour east of Atlanta. Based on Swisher's post, it would appear that the show's sophomore season will also be shot in the popular filming location.

WATCH: Sweet Magnolias Executive Producer Sheryl J. Anderson Hints at "Roller Coasters" to Comes in Season 2

Season two of the uber-popular series was confirmed back in July.

"It's a dream come true," showrunner and executive producer Sheryl Anderson told Glamour. "I'm thrilled and excited to come back with a cast and a crew that I love so much. It's such a valentine to everybody who worked so hard to make Serenity such a beautiful place."