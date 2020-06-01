Learn to Cook Like Dana Sue With The Sweet Magnolias Cookbook

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sweet Magnolias fans know that the Netflix hit cooks up a lot more than drama and romance. Like any good Southern saga, down-home comfort food gets prime billing. In fact, it plays almost as big a role as Coach Cal’s chiseled features.

The feel-good series, based on the books of the same name by Sherryl Woods, is set in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity (AKA Covington, Georgia). In both the books and the show, chef Dana Sue is known for putting tasty new spins on traditional Southern dishes.

Now, with The Sweet Magnolias Cookbook from Woods (Kindle version: $11.99; Amazon.com), you can feel like you’re cooking at Sullivan’s alongside Dana Sue and Erik. Written in Dana Sue’s voice, the cookbook features more than 150 Southern staples as well as heartwarming stories and small-town gossip from the world of the Sweet Magnolias.

WATCH: Sweet Magnolias Is a New Netflix Series Set in the South

Work your way through Dana Sue’s “too-good-to-be-true biscuits,” pan-fried catfish, spicy seafood gumbo, pickled green tomatoes, and more. And no Sweet Magnolias cookbook would be complete without recipes for killer guacamole and margaritas.

Though the paperback versions are currently out of stock at Target and Walmart, we recommend signing up for in-stock alerts so you can be among the first to know when it’s available again.