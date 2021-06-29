Family Finds 92-Year-Old Grandmother's Mementos in Rubble of Surfside Condominium

“It means not to give up hope. To have faith.”

When he learned that his grandmother's Miami condominium collapsed, Mike Noriega rushed to the scene, hopeful that 92-year-old Hilda Noriega had somehow managed to survive the destruction.

Mike's father, Hilda's son Carlos, who happens to be the police chief of nearby North Bay Village, was one of the emergency responders on the scene.

What the family found amongst the rubble and debris were relics from the 20 years Hilga spent on the sixth floor of Champlain Towers South: a photo of her with her late husband and baby Carlos, and a birthday card from her prayer group friends sent just two weeks prior.

"There was a message in the mess of all this," Mike told the Associated Press. "It means not to give up hope. To have faith."

Her family describes their matriarch as "vibrant," "energetic," and "loving." Mike called her "the youngest 92-year-old I know ... 92 going on 62."

Six years after the death of her husband, Hilda was ready to leave her Surfside home behind and move in with family. Her condo was for sale when the unthinkable happened in early Thursday morning.

When the Noriega family spoke to reporters at the scene Saturday, Hilda was among the more than 150 people still unaccounted for. They told the AP that they're not sure what to make of the mementos they found, but Hilda's daughter-in-law, Sally, said: "We are a family of faith. We'll just leave it at that."