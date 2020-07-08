You Can Now Watch Supermarket Sweep on Netflix

If you were to take a look at our recently watched shows on Netflix, you'd be met with a major case of '90s nostalgia. Twin Peaks, The Baby-Sitters Club, Unsolved Mysteries, Clueless, Sleepless in Seattle...to name a few. Clearly, the '90s had no shortage of incredible TV shows and movies, and during these trying times, retreating into the archives for some soul-soothing comfort is exactly what we need.

Now, we're pleased to report it's time to add one more major '90s TV show player to our must-watch list, this time from the game show universe, and we couldn't be more excited: Supermarket Sweep. That's right, you can now watch the hit 1990s Lifetime network show—a reboot of the original 1960s series on ABC—on the popular streaming platform.

Netflix shared the news on social media earlier this week, stating "I don't know who needs to hear this but 15 episodes of the iconic Supermarket Sweep are now on Netflix in The U.S." Seeing as the show combines the fun of a quiz show with "question rounds" with heart-thumping action as contestants cruise through supermarket aisles to collect items, we assure you there's never a dull moment.

If you make it through these 15 episodes and find yourself eager for more, you can also watch 40 episodes from the two seasons released in the year 2000 on Amazon Prime here. Or, if you're on a '90s streak, check out Our Favorite Movies From the '90s, which includes hits ranging from The Parent Trap to Mrs. Doubtfire.

