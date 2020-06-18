Mini Succulents Are on Sale for Just $2 at Aldi

What’s the only thing better than mini succulents? A good deal on mini succulents!

Fans of the hearty plants should set their course for the nearest Aldi, where they’ve got a variety of succulents on sale for a measly $1.99. (If you were looking for an excuse to add to your houseplant collection, this is it!)

From now through June 23, the discount supermarket chain is selling four kinds of mini succulents for less than the price of a grande latte. The potted succulents are available via in-person shopping as well as curbside pickup.

The miniature plants range in color, shape, size, and even texture. Choose between the spikey Haworthia plant and the fuzzy little panda plant or opt for the more classic succulents in shades of green and purple. Better yet, get one of each.

Though succulents are generally billed as “no-care,” that doesn’t mean you can just set them on your windowsill and forget about them. According to our own Grumpy Gardener, succulents require bright light, fast-draining soil, and warm temperatures. They also benefit from a dose of fertilizer during the spring and summer.