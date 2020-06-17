You Can Buy Strawberry Marshmallow Fluff on Amazon for Around $5

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sometimes, it's been one of those days and no other foods will do but a spoonful of Marshmallow Fluff. (We confess, on occasion, we may swap "spoonful" for "bowlful.") Well, what if you supercharged your fluff fixin' with berry-filled goodness? As we recently discovered from a piece that made it onto our radars from Taste of Home, Strawberry Fluff is in fact a product, and its delectable uses are as diverse as its original counterpart.

Of course, fresh strawberries are a Southern favorite, but when you're craving something extra sweet, nothing hits the spot like this billowy spread. Currently, you can buy a 7.5 ounce jar of Strawberry Marshmallow Fluff on Amazon Prime for $5.34. With completely artificial flavoring and six grams of added sugars, we're not exactly calling this healthy food, but for the occasional treat, it's well worth the splurge.

We think it tastes equally wonderful on a fluffernutter sandwich (if you're feeling really indulgent, try using Nutella on one side of the sandwich) as it does in cake icing, but we leave it in your palates to determine your favorite use for this strawberry-flavored Fluff. Did somebody say s'mores hour? We'll be right there.

For those of you who have long been Marshmallow Fluff fans, it's interesting to note that you're part of a long lineage of Fluff-icionados. According to Eater, marshmallow creme can be traced back to an 1896 cookbook by Fannie Farmer, The Boston Cooking-School Cook Book and "by the 1910s the [Boston] area was home to numerous companies producing marshmallow creme." The Marshmallow Fluff company was unofficially born during the World War I era in Archibald Query's Somerville, Massachusetts, kitchen in 1917 and the company was made official when H. Allen Durkee and Fred L. Mower bought the recipe from him after the war ended.