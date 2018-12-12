Texas Mama Shares How Three Strangers Saved Her from a Travel Nightmare
When she recently found herself alone in an airport with her two young boys in full meltdown mode, one Texas mama was greeted by an overwhelming amount of support by not one, not two, but three female strangers.
In a now-viral Facebook post, Becca Kinsey recounts traveling home from Disney World with sons Wyatt, 2, and James, 5. The drama started while they were waiting in line for security with a screaming Wyatt, an exhausted James, and mama on the verge of tears after running around the airport to locate her lost ID. That's when the first good Samaritan appeared.
"Out of the blue, one mom stops the line for security and says 'here, jump in front of me! I know how it is!'" Kinsey recalled.
Within minutes of moving up in line, Wyatt was asleep, and Kinsey had no idea how she'd carry all the luggage. That's when another mom jumped out of line and said, "hand me everything, I've got it."
The second woman took everything, helped Kinsey through security, and "on top of all that, she grabs all of it and walks us to the gate to make sure we get on the flight!"
Once they were finally on the flight, the harried mama recalls how Wyatt began to scream. Forty-five minutes later, with him finally asleep, a third travel fairy godmother walked into Kinsey's life.
"After about 45 min, this angel comes to the back and says, 'you look like you need a break,'" she wrote, referencing her photo of a woman cradling her son in her arms. "She holds Wyatt for the rest of the flight AND walks him all the way to baggage claim, hands him to Blake [Kinsey's husband], hugs me and says, 'Merry Christmas!!'"
Everyone always says that it takes a village, but it's nice to see people actually putting their words into action.