Steve Martin Is a GRAMMY-Winning Banjo Player
The comedian is a bluegrass banjo extraordinaire.
Today, in boggle-your-brain trivia, we learned that Waco, Texas, native Steve Martin is a GRAMMY-winning artist for the Best Bluegrass Album for his debut album, The Crow: New Songs for the 5-String Banjo. The album featured guest appearances from musical greats like Vince Gill, Dolly Parton, Tim O'Brien, Earl Scruggs, and others.
This fun piece of information bubbled up onto our radars thanks to our friends over at country music website, Wide Open Country, and it's safe to say we'll never look at the comedian/actor/screenwriter in the same way again. Since Martin's 2010 GRAMMY-win, Martin has gone on to perform on a variety of albums including Rare Bird Alert from beloved North Carolina bluegrass band the Steep Canyon Rangers in 2011, and Love Has Come for You with Edie Brickell in 2013. Among many other accolades, including a 2002 GRAMMY for Best Country Instrumental Performance, Martin has also performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and gone on tour with the Steep Canyon Rangers with performances at celebrated venues like Carnegie Hall in New York City and Benaroya Hall in Seattle.
Below, prepare to be amazed as you watch Martin play a rendition of "The Crow," the title track from his 2010 album. (Apologies in advance for getting this catchy tune stuck in your head all day.) Listen to the full album on Spotify here. (Dolly Parton fans, listen to the track "Pretty Flowers," which she joins Vince Gill, Earl Scruggs, and Pete Wernick.)
Share with us: Did you know Martin was such a talented banjo player? We're guessing this is old news for bluegrass fans, but we're grateful to have learned about Martin's album and ready to add it to our summertime playlist pronto.