The Case for Starting a Puzzle Exchange

Puzzles are great… until you finish them.

If you’ve been doing a lot of jigsaw puzzles amid the coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone. With the vast majority of Americans under stay-at-home orders for the better part of three months, puzzles have been experiencing a bit of a Renaissance, and they’ve been flying off shelves.

Gamemaker Ravensburger told CNBC that their U.S. puzzle sales soared 370% in the beginning of April—an unprecedented surge in its 136-year history. It wasn’t your imagination: everybody really is doing puzzles right now.

The thing is, puzzles are great… until you finish them. After hours spent puzzling, you’re left with another useless box destined to collect dust.

If only everyone else had a bunch of puzzles sitting around that you could trade for…

That’s why, on behalf of used and forgotten jigsaw puzzles everywhere, we’re joining Lifehacker in calling for the advent of puzzle exchange groups. After all, why should books and casseroles have all the fun?

You can set up an informal (and socially distant) puzzle exchange between your friends and family members or get really fancy and set up a Facebook group for hungry puzzlers in your community.