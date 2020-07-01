Thousands of Starfish Wash up on South Carolina Beaches

A mass stranding event had South Carolina beachgoers seeing stars last weekend.

Thousands upon thousands of starfish washed up on beaches from Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head Island, with the majority of the five-legged creatures appearing in the Garden City area.

While the sight shocked visitors, David Lucas, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, told The Island Packet that mass starfish strandings along the South Carolina coast “are not uncommon” and officials usually see one or two incidents per year.

“They’re at the mercy of the currents and often get pushed ashore,” Lucas explained. “Given the unusually low water temperatures that we’ve seen since New Year’s Day, however, it’s likely that cold weather is also playing a role in these strandings.”

Ann Malys Wilson, interpretative ranger at Myrtle Beach State Park, told the Packet that starfish are Lined Sea Stars. They can wash in after strong waves, and it can depend on the current, too, she said.

Wilson encourages people to put the harmless sea creatures back into the water, but to be careful because their arms are fragile. She also said people should refrain from taking them home.

Dr. Sharon Gilman with Coastal Carolina University’s biology department agreed. “If they are alive and not too far gone, you can throw them back in the water and they might live to see another day.”