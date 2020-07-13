St. Augustine Has the Most Historical Homes in the U.S.

Lovers of historic American architecture should set their courses to the northeast coast of Florida.

And the winner is: St. Augustine!

According to the real estate site, this coastal Florida city boasts 11,231 registered homes per capita. In fact, a staggering 22% of all homes in St. Augustine are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Founded by Spanish admiral Pedro Menéndez de Avilés in 1565, St. Augustine is the oldest city in America. From the Castillo de San Marcos and the Oldest Wooden School House, to its downtown historic district, this popular vacation destination is chock full of centuries-old houses and landmarks.

Image zoom Homes.com

A few hundred miles west, with 10,532 registered historic houses per capita and over 36,000 total registered houses, New Orleans takes the second spot on the list. Another Southern spot, Key West, Florida, rounds out the top three with 9,922 registered historic houses per capita.

Low-country cities like Savannah Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina also made it to the top 20 list with 4,568 and 3,780 registered historic homes per capita, respectively.