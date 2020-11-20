Louisville Nursing Home Hopes to Deck Their Halls With 10,000 Christmas Cards

“Our hope is that these Christmas cards will bring back a grand sense of Christmas tradition that would otherwise be lacking this year.”

With the holidays set to look and feel a little bit different this year, one Kentucky senior living community is asking for help making sure their residents still enjoy the magic of the season.

Springhurst Health and Rehab in Louisville is looking to deck their halls with over 10,000 Christmas cards by December 24.

“Our residents are currently utilizing virtual platforms to stay in contact with their loved ones, so our hope is that these Christmas cards will bring back a grand sense of Christmas tradition that would otherwise be lacking this year,” Alicia Redfern, a representative for the center explained to Southern Living.

WATCH: Merry Christmas Wishes to Add to Your Christmas Cards This Year

“We are confident that our residents will delight in receiving Christmas cards from places around the world that they have only ever dreamed of visiting,” Redfern continued, adding that they have already received responses from as far away as Hawaii and Alaska.

Cards can be mailed to the following address:

Springhurst Health and Rehab

c/o A Resident

3001 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

Louisville, KY 40241

“Any contribution to this project, no matter how big or small, will allow our residents to feel one of the most powerful senses that they have been missing since March, that being the power of touch,” Redfern said.