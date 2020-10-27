8 Southerners Making a Difference in Their Communities

Atlanta, Georgia

lovebeyondwalls.org

When he first set out to create an organization to support Atlanta’s homeless community, Terence Lester didn’t want to assume anything about the experience. So he lived it himself, moving onto the streets in December 2013 to better understand the needs of people enduring homelessness. His experiences during that month have driven every element of his nonprofit, Love Beyond Walls. “We’re walking with people, not for people,” he explains. “We’re not only trying to meet those basic necessities right now, but we’re also forging relationships to be the guides and encouragers of people on their own journeys.” It’s this proximity that has given Lester’s team a unique ability to meet needs as they arise. He says that as COVID-19 ramped up, those in the homeless community voiced fears and concerns about catching the virus and not having places to wash their hands. So Lester started Love Sinks In, a campaign to install portable handwashing stations in Atlanta and beyond. By the end of August, there were stations in 50 cities and 30 states. “There was this population of people across the U.S. who were being forgotten, and we wanted to ensure that they weren’t,” he says.