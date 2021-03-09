Two Meaningful Ways To Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Today

On February 4, 1962, entertainer Danny Thomas opened the doors to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Designed by architect Paul Revere Williams and built in the shape of a star, it would provide medical care to children fighting cancer and bring together the best doctors and scientists to work on cures for deadly diseases. St. Jude ensures that no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, food, or housing. Inspired by Thomas' vision and the generosity of Darius Rucker, our editors are partnering with the nonprofit to help spread awareness in the fight to end childhood cancer.