Sofia Coppola Set to Direct TV Series Based on Edith Wharton's The Custom of the Country

In turbulent times amid the coronavirus crisis, classic stories offer much comfort. But whether you're turning to F. Scott Fitzgerald or Jane Austen, the bible or Shakespeare, sometimes your eyes need a break from reading written word. That's why in recent weeks we've been particularly grateful for shows and movies that help teleport us to wonderful worlds of yesteryear, whether it's the Pride & Prejudice movie or the Sherlock TV series on the BBC.

Now, we are excited to stumble upon a recent piece from The Hollywood Reporter, announcing that a TV adaptation of Edith Wharton's 1913 novel The Custom of the Country is on its way. For those not familiar with the tale, the novel tells the tale of Undine Spragg, who comes from a midwestern family in the fictional city of Apex, as she tries to break into New York City high society, with plenty of bumps along the way. The show will be written and directed by Sofia Coppola, the daughter of esteemed filmmakers Eleanor and Francis Ford Coppola, and a celebrated actor and director in her own right.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be for Apple TV+, though there is no schedule for filming yet or anticipated release date. It is believed the project is being considered as a limited series, though many specifics remain unknown. “Undine Spragg is my favorite literary anti-heroine, and I’m excited to bring her to the screen for the first time,” Coppola said to The Hollywood Reporter.

We're looking forward to tracking this story as more details emerge. Who else loves a good Edith Wharton tome? We think we'll pick up The Age of Innocence or Ethan Frome once again this weekend.

In the time being, you can catch us streaming these feel-good movies and shows as we weather the storm safely at home. Let's make some popcorn, sit back, relax, and enjoy some stellar entertainment, friends.