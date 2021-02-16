Need a Snow Shovel Right About Now? Check Out Our Top Two Picks on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With winter storm warnings and snow around our nook of the country, the South is abuzz with talks of inclement weather. And the scenery! Boy, are there winter wonderlands out there, as we've seen in photos and videos on social media and on the news of all this fresh powder. Maybe you or a loved one has even found him or herself quipping "let's have a word of prayer for the guys from the power company" or "I wonder if we could use the Chevy engine for a stove and make gumbo out of deer steaks, frozen peas, and bacon?" (For more things on Southerners say when it snows, read our article here. And with regard to that gumbo query, that's a definite no.)

Indeed, during this week of snowy weather, many of us have found ourselves with a driveway that needs serious shoveling. If you're currently dealing with this predicament and/or have spent the past two hours attempting to do so using a rusted rake from 1984, may we suggest the 18-inch wide ErgieShovel (Buy It: $23.99; Amazon.com)? The #1 best-seller on Amazon in the "rakes" category, the large blade makes shoveling your walkway or driveway easy and efficient with its extra handle, and it only weighs four pounds.

Another great option? It's a little pricier, but we also reccomend the 36-inch wide Snowplow "the Original Snow Pusher" (Buy It: $53.96; Amazon.com). Featuring an ergonomic grip, remove snow swiftly with this large shovel that also separates packed snow or helps to break up ice with its cutting angle.

