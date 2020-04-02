The Best Shows and Movies to Watch Next If You Love The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Image zoom Amazon Prime Video

It's hard to outshine the wit, fun, and poignancy of Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. As we look for new shows to check out amidst the coronavirus pandemic, we're all ears for what to watch next. It may be hard to beat Miriam, Joel, Rose, Abe, and the crew, but if you enjoyed their adventures, these stellar options pack a similar punch.

The Aeronauts

Set in 1862, this movie showcases a brave balloon pilot and pioneer meteorologist as they work to fly higher than anyone in history. Just like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, this period piece features great costumes and production design.

Watch The Aeronauts on Amazon Prime here.

Difficult People

This show traces the trials and tribulations of two thirty-something aspiring comics in New York City. Though it takes place in the modern day you'll love the wry humor of this Hulu original.

Watch Difficult People on Hulu here.

This Way Up

A British comedy that hooks you from the outset, enjoy plenty of laugh-out-loud moments that chronicle an ESL teacher looking to get her life in order after a nervous breakdown.

Watch This Way Up on Hulu here.

30 Rock

Starring Tina Fey as Liz Lemon, we dare you to watch this hilarious spoof on life at NBC and not feel a little bit better after an episode. Did we mention Alec Baldwin in the role of Lemon's boss is complete perfection?

Watch 30 Rock on Hulu here.

Late Night

Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling wow in this action-packed comedy that centers around a late-night television host on the brink of losing her gig. A movie worth emailing your friends about and scheduling a virtual movie night around, for sure.

Watch Late Night on Amazon Prime here.

Lady Bird

This evocative film will leave you both laughing and crying, sometimes at the same time. The movie documents the life of high school senior Christine McPherson, masterfully played by Saoirse Ronan, as she navigates plenty of turmoil and victories along the way.

Watch Lady Bird on Amazon Prime here.

Love, Gilda

If you're intrigued by the world of comedy, this documentary takes a fascinating look at Saturday Night Live superstar Gilda Radner. With plenty of videos, diaries, and firsthand insight from those who knew Radner well, you'll wish this hour-and-a-half-long documentary were twice as long.

Watch Love, Gilda on Hulu here.

