Sherwin-Williams Color Of The Year For 2023 Is Redend Point SW 9081

Sherwin-Williams, authorities in all things home paint, are revealing today that their 2023 Color of the year is Redend Point SW 9081. If Steel Magnolias' Shelby Eatenton's bridal color scheme was "blush and bashful," well then, this calming blush-beige would fit right in.

"Redend Point was inspired by the idea of finding beauty beyond ourselves. It is a heartening hue that invites compassion and connection into any space," Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams said in a statement. "The color is a natural choice for those looking for a warm and joyful neutral in both interiors and exteriors. Redend Point is a beautiful color and I can't wait to see how consumers play with it and style their spaces."

From the living room to the bedroom, this versatile, warmed up neutral can brighten up any room in your home or office.

Sherwin-Williams

"Redend Point's subtle pink undertones make it easy to incorporate into any space. It delivers an enveloping warmth that instantly makes you feel at home," Wadden said. "Build on its earthiness by utilizing the hue alongside natural-looking textiles and wood accents or create a desert oasis by layering terracotta shades and clay materials."

Sherwin-Williams said in a statement that this year's choice is "building on the new beginnings emphasized by 2022 Color of the Year Evergreen Fog SW 9130, the soulful Redend Point breathes life into every part of the home."

Redend Point is also part of their Nexus palette in the Sherwin-Williams 2023 Colormix® Forecast, "which celebrates restorative energy, well-being and kindness." Wadden recommends pairing the hue with grounding neutrals like Urbane Bronze SW 7048, Pure White SW 7005, Cool Beige SW 9086 and Foothills SW 7514, or tonal clays such as Hushed Auburn SW 9080, Toile Red SW 0006, Carnelian SW 7580 and Malted Milk SW 6057.

This year, Sherwin-Williams also partnered with Etsy to curate a selection of home décor items as well as art and accessories from Etsy sellers that would fit perfectly in your freshly Redend Point painted room.

WeAreLunarium

"Redend Point is an ideal choice for bringing a sense of serenity and nature into any space," said Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy's Trend Expert. "The unique, handcrafted items we've curated on Etsy can complement this soulful hue in almost any room – or even enable you to bring the color beyond your four walls with accessories and gifts."

No better time to get moving on that home renovation project than right now! Happy painting!