Sherwin-Williams Reveals the 2021 Color of the Year

Home decorators, renovators, and design enthusiasts alike, take note: Sherwin-Williams has revealed the 2021 Color of the Year. Today, the paint giants announced that Urbane Bronze SW 7048 receives this year’s place of honor as the color to watch in home décor trends. 2020 has been a difficult year amid the coronavirus pandemic and it forced us to all slow down, and spend a lot more time in our homes. Many have realized the need to revamp that space as we have shifted our focus inward. This warm, modern neutral can revive any room in the house. Our homes are now schools, offices, and hubs for virtual social gatherings. More than ever before, our homes need to feel like a comfortable respite, which is exactly why Urbane Bronze is an excellent choice.

“The home is now the ultimate retreat from the world, and color is an easy and effective way to create a personal haven,” Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams said in a statement. She added, “Urbane Bronze encourages you to create a sanctuary space for mindful reflection and renewal.”

This bold, dark hue is part of the Sanctuary palette in Sherwin-Williams 2021 Colormix Forecast, which pivots the palette of neutrals from the cool tones that were in such demand in the last decade to range of options that are warm and rich. “Urbane Bronze is a comforting color, drawing from nature for a feeling of relaxation and serenity,” explained Wadden. “There’s also reassurance in its sentimentality, with nostalgic ties to the design of the ‘70s and ‘90s, but with gray undertones that give it a distinctly modern twist.”

Be it the main color in the room on the walls, or an accent color on trim or cabinents to balance out patterns, this versatile color works for every room.

Image zoom John McClain Design and Stephen Allen Photography

Urbane Bronze becomes the 11th honoree in Sherwin-Williams highly anticipated contest. Previous selected colors were:

2011: Indigo Batik SW 7602

2012: Argyle SW 6747

2013: Aloe SW 6464

2014: Exclusive Plum SW 6263

2015: Coral Reef SW 6606

2016: Alabaster SW 7008

2017: Poised Taupe SW 6039

2018: Oceanside SW 6496

2019: Cavern Clay SW 7701

2020: Naval SW 6244

We also loved last year’s choice of Naval SW 6244. The nautical hue was such a fun pick.

