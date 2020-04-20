This Free Home Maintenance Hotline Will Guide You Through Emergency Repairs

Image zoom Rawpixel/Getty Images

If there’s one thing that hasn’t come to a screeching halt amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s household wear and tear.

We probably don’t need to tell you that having the whole family at home all the time—cooking, cleaning, using the bathrooms—can do a number on a house’s infrastructure. And the fact that social distancing guidelines have handymen and maintenance workers limiting their house calls certainly doesn’t help matters.

So, what’s a homeowner to do? Before you take a sledgehammer to your kitchen sink, we’d like to offer a suggestion.

Our friends at Domino recently alerted us to Sheltr, a San Francisco-based maintenance service designed to “keep your home running smoothly, avoid costly repairs and take the stress out of maintaining your home.”

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Sheltr has begun offering free tele-maintenance video calls for all your home repair woes. Simply set up an appointment online and wait for one of their Home Pros to help you troubleshoot the issue virtually. They will stay with you on the phone to make sure the repair goes as smoothly as possible.

As Sheltr co-founder Andrew Wynn explained to Domino, having a virtual Home Pro doesn’t mean you’re completely off the hook. You will still need to have necessary tools—the standard Allen key set, adjustable wrenches, and a drill—on hand to get the job done.

Sounds like a fair trade to us!