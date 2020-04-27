This Year, Watch the Chelsea Flower Show Online

Image zoom Credit: Getty/stocknshares

From Easter and Passover to music festivals and the NCAA basketball championships, the coronavirus pandemic has cancelled or upended how we celebrate countless occasions and events. In recent weeks, a slew of virtual tours and online experiences have helped fill that void and allows us to teleport ourselves to beautiful places—whether that's the Grand Canyon or a Frank Lloyd Wright home— from afar.

One of our favorite new pastimes? Visiting Southern gardens from our computer screens. Now, gardening enthusiasts should free up time from May 19 to May 23 to hop over the pond to London for the Chelsea Flower Show. Though the famed annual event was another victim of cancellation due to the coronavirus crisis, the event organizers will be bringing the show online this year in several special ways.

Per the BBC, those interested in bringing a bit of the joy of gardens into their own living spaces can head to the Royal Horticultural Society's website for garden tours, Q&A sessions, and more during the original event dates. "Every morning of the virtual event between 18th and 23rd May, a leading designer, florist or gardening personality will provide a tour of their own private gardens," shared the BBC article, certainly whetting our appetites to tune in for these segments. "Daily 'school gardening clubs' will take place to provide activities for families to garden together, while 'potting bench' demonstrations will show techniques for growing and maintaining plants," the article continues, also adding that lunchtime sessions will feature special guests doing Q&As for the audience to enjoy.

To sample some of the beauty from the show, check out the highlight reel from the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show below. Can't you almost smell the flowers?

We don't know about you, but we'll definitely be carving out some time to drop in on our flowery friends overseas for these virtual events.

Now, our PSA for the day: Whether you've got a pot of basil growing on your windowsill or a fully landscaped garden in your backyard, remember that the healing power of nature goes a long way—especially now.