Lee Brice, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, and Scotty McCreery to Headline Nashville Bombing Benefit Concert

Following the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville last year, Music City banded together to help its neighbors in the 2nd Avenue area impacted by the nefarious attack begin to recover. Now, the country music community is stepping up to help raise money for the 2nd Avenue Restoration and Preservation fund, so the district can continue to work to rebuild.

On March 26, Old Dominion, Lee Brice, Ashley McBryde, and Scotty McCreery will headline a two-hour concert from the Wildhorse Saloon broadcast on NewsChannel 5 Nashville. Hosted by the nonprofit The District Nashville, which works to revitalize three historic districts in and around downtown Nashville and Metro Historical Commission Foundation, a historical preservation organization, you can donate to support the 2nd Avenue Restoration Fund here. All money raised will be "used to help support structural assessments of and facade repairs to the irreplaceable historic buildings impacted by the explosion."

In addition to the musical acts, the benefit will also include a tribute to the first responders who rushed to the scene and words from Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Governor, Bill Lee, along with a look at 2nd Avenue's role in shaping Nashville's history, per Music Row.

"Giving back to the community speaks to the very heart of what we do every day through hospitality to our guests," Brian Schafer, show producer and general manager of the Wildhorse Saloon, told the news outlet. "The fact that we can join with the music industry to help rebuild this incredible neighborhood of an eclectic blend of artists, business owners, and community leaders is humbling,"

WATCH: Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry Surprises Nashville Firefighter Who Lost Home With $15,000