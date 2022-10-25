Scotty McCreery And Wife Gabi Welcome First Child

The baby's name has a special family connection.

By
Rebecca Angel Baer
Rebecca Angel Baer
Published on October 25, 2022
54th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Red Carpet Scotty and Gabi McCreery
Photo: Jason Kempin /ACMA2019 / Contributor/Getty

Congratulations are in order for new parents, Scotty and Gabi McCreery. The pair welcomed their first child, a son, early Monday morning. Merrick Avery McCreery was born October 24 at 4:43 a.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina, weighing in at 7lbs, 13oz and measuring 21 inches long. Both mother and son are doing well, per a statement from McCreery's management team. The baby was named after Gabi's father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, and will be called Avery.

Scotty, Gabi, Avery McCreery
Scotty McCreery

"Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives," McCreery said in the same statement.

The proud new father added, "Gabi was a total rock star during Avery's birth. I could not be more proud of her. She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my joy as his dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his mom."

The American Idol winner also joked, "I'm no longer the last male McCreery. It's up to Avery now."

Scotty and Gabi were married in the North Carolina mountains in June of 2018. The two lovebirds were dating for six years prior to their wedding but had been friends their entire lives. "That kind of story doesn't happen too often nowadays," McCreery told PEOPLE back then. Now, they are a family of three. Congratulations to Scotty, Gabi, and their entire family.

