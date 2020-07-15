Scottsboro, Alabama's Unclaimed Baggage Has Launched an Online Store

Scottsboro, Alabama, may have just shy of 15,000 residents, but the unique store, Unclaimed Baggage, typically draws around one million shoppers each year. As the coronavirus pandemic has led many stores to boost their online presence, it has finally motivated the country's only retailer of lost luggage to launch an online store, and we have a feeling you're going to love it.

The e-commerce site will feature unique finds ranging from jewelry and books to vinyl records and shoes, along with electronic devices like laptops, tablets, cell phone, headphones, e-readers, smart watches, and more. There's also an entire section devoted to weird and wonderful finds to satisfy your inner thrift shopper. Like its 50,000-square-foot brick-and-mortar shop in Scottsboro, the digital storefront is comprised of lost items that airlines and other travel businesses were unable to reunite with their former owners. Personally, we're swooning for this "hello sunshine" beach tote. And this 14K yellow gold sapphire turtle pin. And...

Needless to say, we're excited that Unclaimed Baggage has finally created an online presence for itself. “Our customers have long requested an online version of our in-store shopping experience,” said Unclaimed Baggage CEO Bryan Owens in a company press release. “We’re glad that as part of our 50th anniversary, shoppers are now able to experience the thrill of the hunt online.”

Also worth noting: Unclaimed Baggage also operates a charity called Reclaimed for Good. The foundation provides charities with millions of dollars’ worth of un-sellable clothes, medical supplies and equipment, such as wheelchairs. Reclaimed for Good’s Love Luggage initiative has also supported thousands of foster children by providing them with personalized suitcases to use in lieu of the garbage bags many typically use to transport their belongings between homes.

