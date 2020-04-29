Check out Georgia State Park’s Glow-In-The-Dark Scorpions

Glowing scorpions? Now we’ve really seen it all!

The next time you go traipsing around Georgia’s forests at night, you might want to bring an ultraviolet flashlight.

To prove that the Peach State is home to scorpions (and that these nocturnal arachnids glow in the dark), the Georgia park service sent a ranger named David out into Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge armed with only a stick, a video camera, and an ultraviolet flashlight.

After lifting up a rock, he finds the creepy sight he’s looking for.

“The fluorescence is the result of a chemical reaction,” David, filming the glowing scorpion in front of him, explains in a video shared on Facebook. “The reason why the scorpions glow in the dark are very unclear. A recent study suggest that the scorpions’ cuticle is very sensitive to any change in the surrounding light. It appears the scorpions skin can detect any movement coming from a predator.”

According to BugBustersUSA.com, the stings of the two species of scorpion native to Georgia—the Southern devil scorpion and the striped scorpion—are painful but not dangerous.

WATCH: Raleigh Artist Turns Bad Yelp Reviews of National Parks Into Hilarious Travel Posters

LiveScience reported a few theories as to why scorpions glow in the moonlight. Some scientists say glowing might help scorpions find each other, while others suggest that they do it to dazzle prey. And then there are arachnologists who speculate that scorpion fluorescence serves no function at all.

Reasons aside, glowing scorpions sure are cool.