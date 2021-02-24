Sandra Bullock Donates $250,000 to Texas Food Bank

The gift will provide one million meals to those in need following the deadly winter storm.

Sandra Bullock reportedly donated $250,000 to Central Texas Food Bank to help in the aftermath of last week's historic winter storm.

The Austin-based nonprofit, the largest hunger-relief charity in Central Texas, shared the news of the donation on social media Wednesday.

Bullock, who lived in Austin for a number of years, made the generous gift on behalf of her Ocean's 8 castmates. According to the foodbank, it will help provide a staggering one million meals.

"It's incredible to see our community come together to help Central Texans recover after the snowstorm," the food bank wrote on Twitter (above). "We're grateful to receive a $250K gift from Sandra Bullock on behalf of the Women of Ocean's 8. Their generosity will help provide 1 million meals for our community."

Bullock isn't the only celebrity to contribute to the ongoing recovery efforts in Texas. Over the weekend, Matthew McConaughey announced a virtual benefit to "directly help the necessary, long-term effort to rebuild Texas and take care of those in need."

You can find more information on how to help Texans through this crisis here.