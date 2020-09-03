Watch Out, Chick-fil-A! Sam's Club Just Dropped a Southern Style Spicy Chicken Sandwich
You may already know that bulk shopping giant Sam's Club has serious fast food inspired chicken game. Last year, they launched Member's Mark Southern Style Chicken Bites that swept the country by storm thanks to their resemblance to Chick-fil-A's much beloved chicken nuggets. But now, they're boosting their bird offerings yet again and we're seriously over the moon: Sam's Club has officially debuted the Member's Mark Southern Style Spicy Chicken Sandwich.
The new arrival—available in the frozen food department—is made with a juicy chicken breast fillet and rib meat and breaded with a Southern-inspired dill pickle flavored batter accented by a hit of cayenne to take the heat levels up a notch.
Each box of Member's Mark Spicy Chicken Sandwiches contains 10 fully-cooked sandwiches with the buns included that are ready to heat and enjoy. Buy your box now for $15.98—we also suggest throwing in some Member's Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries to round out your lunch or dinner. (And if you want to do some comparison chicken testing, definitely pick up Member's Mark Southern Style Bites, too.) We hear this meal pairs really well with sweet tea, y'all.
While you can heat the sandwiches up in the microwave or oven, for best results, heat them up in the air fryer. If you're new to the air fryer arena, our vote is the PowerXL Vortex 7-Quart Air Fryer, available at Sam's Club for $99.98. With preset buttons for french fries, baking, dehydrating, roasting and more, it'll fast become a real workhorse in your kitchen—and you'll love being able to whip up extra-crispy fried foods with no added oil.
