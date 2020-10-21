Whoa! Sam's Club Launches Virtual Holiday Shopping Experience Inside National Lampoon's-Inspired Home

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, holiday shopping is looking very different this year. But the elves at Sam's Club have been working overtime to bring a unique experience to life to infuse more fun into our online shopping.

The bulk discount retailer has launched a very special virtual holiday shopping experience, where shoppers can browse through the make-believe home of the famed Griswold family from the National Lampoon Vacation movies. Specifically, prepare to be dazzled by their imaginary National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation home complete with movie trivia, interactive elements (like a squirrel in the Christmas tree and Aunt Bethany's cat tucked into a gift box), and fabulous lights. From Sam's Club digital landing page, you can shop their top gifts, toys, food, and more for the holiday season, all while making Cousin Eddie, Clark, Ellen, Rusty, Audrey, and Aunt Edna oh-so-delighted. In addition to holiday must-haves, the reimagined Griswold family home also features some items that tip their hats to classic scenes from the movie. (For instance, as you may spy in the photo below, Sam's Club included the Little Giant ladder as a gift from Ellen, as a tribute to when Clark is struggling with the ladder while he hangs the Christmas lights.)

So how's it work? It's pretty simple. While shoppers tour the exterior of the twinkly abode and inside the home, they can click on the red dots to get information on the items and directly buy, say, a Christmas tree or Dutch oven. And if you're not ready to shop quite yet, it's a great way to round up some ideas for your holiday wish list.

As Sam's Club spokesperson Laura Ladd Poff puts it, "If this year has a silver lining, it’s that we’re all finding ways to stay connected in really creative ways—Sam's Club included—by introducing new experiences that make shopping easy and fun." Needless to say, as fans of this classic holiday movie, we're pretty stoked to see all that's inside this decked-out home.

Image zoom Courtesy Sam's Club

"Christmas Vacation was actually released in December of 1989 (that’s 31 years ago for those trying to do the math). And, if were catching up with the Griswold family today, things may look a bit different. At least we hope some of the wallpaper came down and the plaid sofas had been recovered," says Ladd Poff. "We think this movie resonates with all of us in that Clark’s goal throughout the movie was to create perfect holiday memories but everything was greatly interrupted by things outside of his control and that’s basically the story of all of 2020. But we’re here to celebrate the fact that even though nothing has gone to plan this year, we can still, as Clark says, 'have hap-hap-happiest Christmas since'… well you know the rest of the quote!"

WATCH: Tour Sam's Club Virtual National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation-inspired Holiday Shopping Experience