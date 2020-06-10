Meet the Inspiring Woman Behind Charlotte’s Buzziest Farm

Samantha Foxx, a master beekeeper, started Mother’s Finest Urban Farms three years ago in an effort to serve the local community, educate, and inspire people to look after the earth.

Samantha Foxx is uncomfortable with the idea of being considered a role model. But as a black woman, a mother, a master beekeeper, and the founder of a thriving 2.5-acre family farm in Charlotte, North Carolina, she’s a uniquely inspiring figure.

“I’m just a person with organized thoughts,” she explained to Southern Living. “I want to be myself.”

Foxx started Mother’s Finest Urban Farms three years ago in an effort to serve the local community, educate, and inspire people to look after the earth. Today, her farm has an ever-growing variety of bees, worms, chickens, mushrooms, and other produce with a successful retail line.

In a time when many businesses are struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic, Foxx says Mother’s Finest Urban Farms is thriving. “We’re busting out the seams!” she notes.

Last year the farm had only one CSA customer. Now, they have almost 30. And a recent land donation is set to become a virtual apiary, while monetary donations have allowed Foxx to add two new beehives to the operation.

“People are investing more into their local farmers and seeing food as a source of wellness and having access to fresh quality produce is becoming more relevant,” she told ShoppeBlack.

But it’s not just about the food. Foxx’s social media presence, which often features her six-year-old son working alongside her, are particularly poignant in these unprecedented times.

WATCH: “Ultra-Rare” Blue Bees Rediscovered in Florida

“Right now, I really think we need more of this,” she said of her back-to-the-earth approach to life. “Everybody… it’s not just about color. It’s about showing people there is still some beauty here.”