Texas Grandmother Writes Book to Help Great-Grandson Get Diabetic Alert Dog

The book, which educates kids about type I diabetes, is available on Amazon now.

One Texas grandmother went above and beyond to support her great-grandson with type I diabetes.

Years ago, 83-year-old Royse Roberts from Tomball, felt called to write a book about her great-grandson Pierson, and his life with diabetes. She also knew that Pierson wanted a diabetic alert dog, and that they don’t come cheap.

So, Roberts came up with a unique way to accomplish both goals.

“She not only wanted to write about him but wanted to take all the money earned and put it in an account in his name. So that one day, if he chose, he could buy a diabetes alert dog,” Pierson’s mom Melissa Hall explained on Facebook. “Well, at the amazing age of 83, Royse Roberts became a published author and you can now buy Let’s Pretend on Amazon!”

Melissa surprised Pierson with a copy—and the news about the proceeds—last week. She shared a video of his emotional reaction on Facebook.

The children’s book, Let's Pretend, educates kids about type I diabetes and is available now on Amazon for $22.95.

“Let's Pretend is a story of a child who develops type 1 diabetes at the age of seven,” the book’s description reads. “He makes a plan to play pretend and invites the reader to join him in this game. Make a wish, close your eyes, and use your vivid imagination to portray a fantasy world of opportunities.”