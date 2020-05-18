5 Classic Children's Books the Young British Royals Love

Royals, they're just like us!

At least when it comes to classic children's books, it's clear the youngsters of The British Royal Family so adore the same tomes we hold near and dear to our own hearts. As Town & Country reported in a recent article, some of the royals' favorite children books are tried-and-true classics we've been reading for generations, while some are newer best-sellers that little ones of late have devoured. Below, five of the standouts from the list:

1. [tempo-ecommerce src="https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-complete-tales-of-winnie-the-pooh-milne-a-a/1126869373" title="The Complete Tales of Winnie-The-Pooh" context="body"] by A.A. Milne and illustrated by Ernest H. Shepard

It's hard not to be captivated by these timeless stories originally published in 1926 about Winnie, Christopher Robin, Eeyore, and others. As The Sun shared, Prince Harry is said to have gifted a first edition copy of the book for Prince Louis’s christening.

2. [tempo-ecommerce src="https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/duck-rabbit-amy-krouse-rosenthal/1111615946" title="Duck! Rabbit!" context="body"] by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld

This delightful 2009 release has fast become a fan-favorite of the toddler set. In honor of Harry and Meghan's son Archie's first birthday, the couple shared a sweet video of Meghan reading the storybook to Archie in an amazingly cute video in partnership with Save The Children UK.

3. The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein

We doubt many can read this timeless book, originally published in 1964, and not tear up over the story of the relationship between a female apple tree and a boy throughout the course of his life. According to Town & Country, before Archie was even born Meghan Markle said this was the one book she couldn't wait to read to her future offspring.

4. Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler

Did you know that Prince William shared that this magical book about a witch's adventures is a go-to in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's household? "I read this to our children all the time," Prince William once said when stopping at an ice cream Shop in South Wales and encountering a child reading the beloved 2003 book, per Town & Country.

5. The [tempo-ecommerce src="https://www.barnesandnoble.com/b/harry-potter/_/N-1p38" title="Harry Potter" context="body"] series by J.K. Rowling