Support a Southern Indie Movie Theater by Sharing Your Amazing Cat Videos for a Quarantine Cat Film Festival

Cat owners, listen up: Row House Cinema is doing something to bring some levity and laughs to these long days of sheltering in place at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville, a neighborhood in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, decided to launch the Quarantine Cat Film Fest to help benefit independent movie theaters across the country. The concept is simple: Submit a cute video of your cat doing its thing around the house, buy a ticket to your local indie movie theater (or pick a theater in a destination you'd like to support) on Row House's website, and tune in on June 19th for a 70 -minute virtual "meow-vie." The feline film will be compiled from the cat video entries Row House receives. Cash prizes will also be awarded for cutest, funniest, bravest, and most loving cat, along with a winner appointed in the "Best of Show" category. To help save indie movie theaters, participating theaters will receive 50% of the net proceeds of tickets they sell.

In the South, several independent theaters are already involved including Circle Cinema in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Corazon Cinema and Café, in St. Augustine , Florida, Sidewalk Film Center in Birmingham, Alabama, and Oxford Film Festival, Oxford, Mississippi. Check out the growing list of theaters and learn the full details for submitting your cat video entry here. Worth noting: You can submit three videos per household and there's a maximum length of 30 seconds a video, so make sure you pick a short-but-superb clip that captures your cat's spirit.

Already craving a sneak peek of adorable cats being furballs of joy? Check out Row House Cinema's Quarantine Cat Film Festival trailer below.

Alright, it's time to go have some TLC with ye olde cat and dream up some compelling cinematographic angles for our purr-fect video.