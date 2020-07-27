Learn a New Language on Rosetta Stone With This Incredible "Social Distancing Lifetime Bundle" Deal

Eager to take a whirl at something new right now? Amidst quarantine and social distancing edicts, we're all looking for ways to make the most of this long, strange summer. For some of us, that's meant spending lots of time in our garden. For others, it's dusting off a musical instrument for the first time in years. For many of us, it's been an ideal time to catch up on all the books we've been meaning to read.

But how about learning a new language or brushing up on your (long dormant) high school French or Spanish skills? We don't know about you, but we think that sounds like an excellent way to make the most of our downtime at home. That's why we were so excited to see that StackCommerce has debuted a "Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle," featuring Rosetta Stone for the special sale price of $199. The set includes unlimited, lifetime access to Rosetta Stone, which features 24 languages—including several of the romance languages, Hebrew, Persian, and Korean, to name a few—on the mobile app. Using the brand's "Dynamic Immersion" methodology, you'll listen, write, read, and speak in a variety of exercises that ensure you learn the language swiftly and efficiently. The software also includes TruAccent speech recognition technology that listens, analyzes, and corrects how you speak to give you confidence that you're acing your pronunciation and intonation.

In addition to Rosetta Stone, the bundle also includes a lifetime subscription to 12min Premium Micro Book Library, which lets you listen to and read parts of non-fiction best-selling books in just 12 minutes, and a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN to provide you with anonymity and help safeguard your data. At an estimated value of $844, the discounted price of $199 is a whopping 76% off.

