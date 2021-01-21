Surprise Your Favorite Golden Girls Fan with A Dozen Red Rose Nylunds for Valentine's Day

Who wants roses when you can have Betty Whites?

What do you get the Golden Girls fan who has everything for Valentine's Day? A dozen red Rose Nylunds, of course!

This witty take on the traditional bouquet of red roses is available via Prime Party for $79.99. The "Dozen Red Roses Yard Sign Kit" comes with 12 yard signs featuring Betty White's character from the hit 80's TV show to delight (and embarrass) your favorite Golden Girl this Valentine's Day. The kit also includes a sign reading "A Dozen Red Roses Just for You!" along with 13 metal yard H-stakes.

Each "Rose" sign stands at about two feet tall and is made of fade-resistant and weather-resistant commercial-grade corrugated plastic material sturdy enough to weather even the snowstorms of St. Olaf.

Prime Party also has a more subtle option: a single "Happy Valentine's Day" sign ($19.99), boasting a dozen Roses in one glossy rectangle.

Betty White, who just celebrated her 99th birthday, brought the hilarious Rose Nylund to life for eight years.

We have a feeling that the Hollywood icon would approve of the ridiculous yard signs. After all, in a recent interview with People, White credited her longevity to her sense of humor.

"Don't take yourself too seriously," she said. "[It] takes up too much energy being negative."