Georgia High School Football Players Pull Woman from Smoking Car After Witnessing Crash
A group of Georgia high school football players are being hailed as heroes after they jumped into action to help save a 50-year-old woman who was involved in a serious car accident last week.
Rome High School students Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown, and Alto Moore were arriving at school on Friday when they witnessed the collision between a small silver car and a white SUV.
Treyvon told USA Today that he saw the crash occur as he was driving four of the boys—aged 14 to 17—to school.
"It was right in front of me. I turned off the car and jumped out and said, "Hey look, let's go help her,'" he recalled. "The woman was leaning over into the passenger seat begging for help. She had blood on her face and was screaming."
Treyvon told USA Today that Alto and Tyson immediately ran to the passenger door of the small silver car and tried to pull it off.
"The vehicle was smoking, the fluids were leaking, and I could tell it was about to catch fire had the police not got there quickly, which they did," Treyvon recalled.
After about 30 seconds of using "all their strength," the boys had pried the door open.
"We weren't worried about ourselves, we were worried about the lady," Tyson told Fox 5 Atlanta.
Eventually, they pulled the woman out of the mangled car and walked her to the grass.
Luis Goya, a math teacher at Rome High School, witnessed the entire event. He recounted the scene and praised the boys' efforts In a now-viral Facebook post.
"The Rome High School football players really showed up today," Goya wrote. "They went above and beyond to help this lady without hesitation."
The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
John Reid, the boys' football coach, told Fox 5 Atlanta that watched security footage of the accident and the aftermath. He said he couldn't believe the teens ran straight into danger.
"Are they heroes? I bet they are to that woman and her family, to us, we're just really proud of them," Coach Reid told the local news station.
Well done, y'all!